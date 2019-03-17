Fiesta Youth, a youth group for LGBTQ teens in San Antonio, now has a new home.

Until now, the nonprofit – which holds weekly meetings for teenagers and offers support for families – has held its events inside a local church. But their new location will serve as a permanent office in an area of town where staff say they can do some good.

"We needed a larger space and we also wanted to be in a different part of San Antonio," said Fiesta Youth Co-founder Darrell Parsons. "Now we're on the west side kind of with Woodlawn Pointe, and that's the kind of community we wanted to extend our services to."

The new location will officially start holding meetings, organizing events and offering services on April 2.