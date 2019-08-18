SAN ANTONIO — Family and friends say Cecilia Huerta Gallegos, a mother of four, was last seen at her home on July 8 in the 5600 block of Southwick.

Relatives reported her missing three days later. Margie Lopez, Gallegos's sister spoke with KENS 5 this week, saying her family is fearing the worst.

A local group, the Chain Breakers Search & Rescue, has been searching for Gallegos since she was reported missing on July 11.

"If we went missing, you know, for our families to have closure, we'd definitely want someone looking for us," said Robert Green, one of the group's members.

Green and other volunteers have searched multiple locations around Gallegos's home on the far northwest side, but have yielded no answers.

"We're not going to give up," Green said. "And even after that, we're going to be with the family for the long haul."

The group is planning to have another search, but say they are in need of volunteers.

"One of the biggest challenges is just like the Andreen McDonald case—private property issues," Green said, referring to the Bexar County mother who was missing for months before her remains were discovered on a private property in July. "Being able to get in contact with the landowners, we definitely want to urge landowners to search their land."

San Antonio Police Department told KENS 5 Friday there are no developments in the case, but it is an ongoing investigation.

Family and friends believe there was domestic violence involved and have thrown suspicion toward Gallegos's husband, Reyes Gallegos. He was arrested this week in a separate case for allegedly assaulting one of his wife's friends back in June. He was released on Wednesday.

Police have not named a suspect in this case.

Cecilia Huerta Gallegos, 30, is described as a 5-foot-1 woman with wavy hair. She's known to always wear a cross necklace.

If you have any information about this missing person, please contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (210)207-7660.