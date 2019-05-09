SAN ANTONIO — Being inside the Student Advocacy Center at San Antonio College on Thursday afternoon offered a glimpse of hope for people like Kameron Rhys, a 23-year-old fighting to not be defined by his situation.

"Just because I'm homeless doesn't mean I can't do anything," he told KENS 5 as he sat on the steps of the college building.

Rhys proved his heart is in the fight on Thursday. After working vigorously on a plan with the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless, or SARAH, they got their funding.

More than $6.8 million was granted to SARAH by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development to not only work on housing the homeless, but also to find ways to prevent it.

It's the largest grant ever offered by HUD to combat youth homelessness.

"We have a four-month planning period to really make sure the money (is put) to good use," said Brenda Mascorro, executive director of SARAH.

The youth that SARAH will be addressing are between 18 and 24 years old—young people who have often aged out of the system and struggle finding resources.

RELATED: Fundraiser highlights problems facing kids who age out of foster care system

RELATED: Survey finds spike in youth homelessness in Bexar County

"We just need help," Rhys said. "I don't know how else to say it: We need a lot of help, and I feel like this grant we just received will be very instrumental in helping us."

"Being able to provide a resource, being able to provide support is really critical for them not to become homeless," Mascorro added.

They are resources Kameron will no doubt take advantage of as he proves, no matter what, anything is possible.

"I want to go back to school to get my social work degree and hopefully get a job with SARAH," he said. "I want to make a difference."