UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas — Local first responders are joining together to help one of their own.

A Universal City Firefighter’s son was diagnosed with T-Cell Leukemia just a few months ago.

UCFD Captain Jeff Vaugh said six-year-old Edui Tijerina, Jr. just started treatments and has at least another year of treatments to go, already taking a toll on the family of four.

“They do have a struggle ahead of them. And that's why we're here trying to help them,” said Vaughn.

Universal City Firefighters and Converse Firefighters are stepping in to help the Tijerina family.

“When I found out his son was diagnosed with T-Cell leukemia, it hurt,” said Converse Fire Fighter, Alex Reyna.

Reyna lost his father five years ago to cancer and understands the challenges the family faces in months to come.

“I know the struggles, so on an emotional level, it's hard, it's draining. And, on the financial part, it's expensive,” said Reyna.

Reyna and Vaughn are helping to organize a 5K and Gear Run to help raise money as the family faces mounting medical bills.

“All funds are going to go to little Eddie Junior's treatment,” said Vaughn.

The event starts at 7:30 a.m. on March 21 at the Converse Central Fire Station off Tupperwein Road.

The route ends at the Universal City Fire Station and following the race, they will host a barbecue with live music.

Registration will be from 6:45-7:30 a.m. Participants can pre-register or register and pay the day of the race.

The cost per participant is $25.

Vaughn said the Tijerina family is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

For more information about the 5K and Gear Run, follow this link.