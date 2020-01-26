BULVERDE, Texas — It’s been two months since a massive fire destroyed part of the Wurstfest grounds in New Braunfels.

In the path of destruction was the booth that the New Braunfels Evening Lions Club used to raise money selling concessions at Wurstfest. Members said it’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the club.

But, the loss from the fire at Wurstfest hasn’t stopped the club from their mission: giving back to the community.

That’s why the Evening Lions Club was hard at work this weekend, helping the Bulverde Community Garden.

More than a dozen members of the club were at the garden Saturday morning, building a gazebo in the city donated property along Cougar Bend in Bulverde.

Also, lending a helping hand to the project was the Leo’s Club from Smithson Valley High School.

“It’s the sixth one we built in the community,” said Jeff Kunkel who helped lead the project at the community garden.

Kunkel said many people don’t realize that the non-profit club raises money for projects like this all year by selling concessions during Wurstfest.

“That money is not just for those 10 days. That money supports different civic groups throughout the entire year. That’s why Wurstfest is so important to us,” said Kunkel.

A fire ripped through the grounds in November causing massive damage to the Marktplatz, and destroying the Evening Lions Club’s booth they used to sell concessions.

But, the blaze didn’t destroy the club’s dedication to helping their neighbors.

The project on Saturday is just one example, of how the club spends all year serving the community, and they said they’re looking forward to rebuilding for Wurstfest this year.

“It was sad to see it go, but it also gave us an opportunity and gave us a little push and a chance to grow and make the festival better, not just for Wurstfest, but groups like ours and other non-profit groups,” said Kunkel.

And that motivation to serve their neighbors, makes a big impact in the community.

“This has been more than we could ever hope for,” said Lorelei Mayer, a volunteer at the Bulverde Community Garden.

She said the garden is free to use for residents of Bulverde, but also a portion of the fresh produce goes to the area food bank.

Mayer said the gazebo donated by the Evening Lions Club will have a major impact, especially in the hot, summer months.

“This has been more than we could ever hope for and expect,” said Mayer. “It adds shade, and we have nowhere to sit and get some shade.”

Kunzel said the club has been in touch with Wurstfest to start planning for a new booth, and the festival that is planned to go on this year.