Local animal rescue receives $3 million donation

Kym's Angel's Foundation presented God's Dogs Rescue with the generous donation on Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — Christmas came a few days early this year for a non-profit that rescues abandoned and neglected animals.

God’s Dogs Rescue has been making a difference saving animals for nearly 30 years, and now a $3 million donation from Kym’s Angel’s Foundation will help more dogs find forever homes.

Kym Rapier Verette and Glenn Verette presented the rescue with the donation on Monday at their adoption center.

“It didn't register at first because we were told two million,” said Julianne March Banks. “So when it said three million, I said, ‘Wait, are you kidding me?.’”

March Banks described Rapier Verette and Glen Verette as amazing people with a heart for giving back to the community.

“They just take the not for profits here in San Antonio and all over the world, and just bless them to bless even more,” said March Banks.

God’s Dogs Rescue’ mission they said is “rescuing God’s lost dogs.”

The non-profit rescues abandoned, abused, and neglected dogs and cats and then houses the animals either at their facility or through fosters, until they can find a forever home.

March Banks said the donation will help the rescue expand their operations and relocate to a larger facility which is on March Banks’ property in Von Ormy.

“My house, my property, five acres has basically reached its limit as far as about 150 dogs,” she said.

March Banks said the rescue also plans to use part of the donation to pay it forward.

“We're already planning checks to other rescues,” said March Banks. Everybody’s doing the same thing, so it's not just us. We’re going to make sure everybody else gets blessings too to keep doing what they do.”

March Banks said the donation will also help with the high costs of special needs medical care, surgeries, and transportation for the animals once they are adopted which could be anywhere in the country, and Canada.

She said the donation will have a major impact, and help rescue at least 50,000 dogs and cats.

God's Dogs Rescue is always in need of volunteers to foster animals.