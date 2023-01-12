Fire officials urge the community to follow safety practices when dealing with lithium-ion batteries

Devices using lithium-ion batteries should not be stored in areas prone to reaching 105 degrees. Damaged batteries also pose a risk to potentially exploding.

SAN ANTONIO — In light of a northwest side fire caused by a lithium-ion battery, fire officials are reminding residents about best safety practices when storing the potentially hazardous power supplies.

San Antonio firefighters responded to a garage fire around midnight at a home along the 2300 block of Verona Way.

Officials said a lithium-ion battery on a lawnmower caused the fire, leading to damage in the garage. No one inside the home was hurt.

Lithium-ion batteries are powering up more than smart phones these days. The batteries are used in power tools, e-bikes, cars, toys, and solar panel technology.

First responders also use lithium-ion batteries in medical equipment and the jaws of life when responding to emergency calls.

Tim Faktor is the assistant chief at Bexar County Emergency Services District No. 10. He urges people to store lithium-ion batteries in cool, dry areas.

“And they shouldn’t be stored in temperatures exceeding probably 105. Store them in the shade, make sure they’re not plugged in so there’s that chance of them getting to hot from the charging going on inside them,” Faktor said.

Shane Ray, president of the National Fire Sprinkler Association, has been involved in research dealing with the hazards posed by lithium-ion batteries. He stressed continued education is vital for residents and first responders as technologies evolve and become more reliant on the batteries.

“With lithium-ion batteries if you’ve damaged them then that’s when we’re finding that they’re really unstable at that point,” Faktor said. “As we try to do more research and learn how to contain and control these fires, unfortunately right now, it’s only the action of the people to be careful.”

The National Fire Protection Association also recommends not disposing of lithium-ion batteries in the trash. Recycling is considered the best option to avoid sparking a fire.