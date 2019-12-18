SAN ANTONIO — Life Restored Church is trying to save the homeless from the cold. As the church puts it, they believe that ministering to the poor is not just an outreach.

On Tuesday, Senior Pastor Alex Fleming prepared to take in 40 homeless people off the streets, giving them a warm place to stay. Temperatures were expected to fall below freezing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"We are supplying a basic human need and human dignity," he said.

One of those 40 people was Jacob Solomon. He said he is thankful he won't have to freeze. "It is nice to have somewhere warm," he said. "I have been camping out underneath the tree over at St. John's Lutheran."

People waited in line to secure a spot. They each got a ticket. As night feel, they trickled inside and were greeted by music. They got comfy and were served a hot meal. Ashley Charles said she is grateful.

"I don't have to be out in the cold," she said.

Fleming said we shouldn't forget those who don't have anywhere to go.

"They get to have a good night's sleep," he said. "Some of these guys who sleep out in the street... they get robbed in the middle of them sleeping. This is a safe place for them."

He wants the city and other religious leaders to step up and help out our fellow neighbors.

"Where are the voices when it is voting time that say, 'you represent these people?'" he said. "Where are those voices when it freaking matters the most?"

Earlier this year, Pastor Fleming had to pay fines for not having the proper permits and for violating city ordinances on helping the homeless. He paid the fees and said the city has not contacted him again.

The church serves 400 meals a week. Pastor Fleming is also hoping to raise money to purchase cots for the church.

