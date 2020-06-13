LIVE VIDEO: LGBTQ+ community holds Black Lives Matter march in downtown San Antonio

Attendees will march from the Bexar County Courthouse to Crockett Park where the vigil will take place.

SAN ANTONIO — The LGBTQ+ community is set to hold a Black Lives Matter rally and candlelight vigil in downtown San Antonio Saturday night.

This event comes on the heels of weeks of protests following the May 25 death of George Floyd, who died while a former Minneapolis Police Officer kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd's death sparked protests against police brutality and racism worldwide.

According to an online flyer, the event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Crockett Park on Main Street.

The rally, which lists the Human Rights Campaign, Texas Organizing Project, and Transgender Education Network of Texas as sponsors, will feature music by DJ Cruz along with community speakers.

According to the 'Queer Black Lives Matter March/Vigil' Facebook event page, prior to the rally and vigil, a group will march from the Bexar County Courthouse to Crockett Park to meet up with other attendees. Snacks and water will be available to attendees.

The march will take place at 4:30 p.m.