LEON VALLEY, Texas — The police chief of Leon Valley was appointed to the position of interim city manager Monday night.

Former City Manager Kelly Kuenstler submitted a letter of resignation on Jan. 29, stating: “I have had many opportunities that I have turned down in an effort to assist in fixing the broken issues in Leon Valley given to me by the City Council in 2015.”

Kuenstler then goes on to list no fewer than 27 examples of the issues she says were resolved during her tenure.

“I gave the city a 90-day notice because I want to ensure that the house is really clean, that the budget has been started, and then give them a head start on the fiscal year 2021 budget before I leave,” Kuenstler said.

Her resignation comes amid turmoil and division among city leaders, and a cabal of citizens who said Kuenstler hasn’t resolved anything for the city—only created more problems.

“The only thing I concern myself with are the facts and the truth and the numbers that we see here in city hall, and they don't lie. My team is doing an excellent job,” Kuenstler said.

However, Josh Stevens from the Change Leon Valley Project cited different reasons as to why they are glad to see her go.

“Our city manager seems to not prioritize the needs and will of what the citizens want, and instead of focusing on what the citizens want...she’s doing what she wants,” Stevens said.

Stevens added they did not feel that Salvaggio would be a good fit for the interim city manager.

“It would cause more division in our community," he said. "He’s not a uniter; he’s a divider."

Citizens took the podium during the council meeting Monday night, expressing concerns that the city would be paying for two people to hold the city manager role for the next few months.

However, with the exception of one member, city council voted to appoint Salvaggio the interim city manager.

The contract for the interim position is for 18 months. In the meantime, the assistant chief of police will be the interim police chief until a permanent city manager is selected later.

At that time, Salvaggio will resume his duties as chief of police.

OTHER STORIES ON KENS5.COM: