Historic Lavaca neighborhood residents fight plans for planned gas station store

SAN ANTONIO — An empty lot is at the center of a neighborhood controversy in central San Antonio. Residents are fighting the proposed construction of a 7-Eleven store and gas station.

Many residents who live on Florida and Carolina streets have yard signs that state: “No 7-Eleven in Historic Lavaca.” Hilda Juarez, who has had her sign for three weeks, says her home is located right across the empty lot. She said the way her property is positioned, she would be facing the back of the 7-Eleven store and would likely have the view of the dumpsters.

But there's more than an ugly sight for one homeowner at stake. Juarez says the proposed construction would also chip away the historic charm of what the Lavaca Neighborhood Association (LNA) says is the oldest neighborhood in San Antonio.

“Lavaca is historical. We’re adjacent to King William, so homes that were built before the 1900s. My home, specifically, was built in 1920,” Juarez said. “I think they’re probably a little greedy, seeing that there’s traffic coming off of (Interstate) 37. There’s the Alamodome, Southtown has been growing into something beautiful and they just want a piece of it. But it has no place in Lavaca.”

LNA said 75 residents have signed a petition or reached out to them to share their concerns, the primary ones of which are pedestrian safety and increased traffic. Juarez said a nearby school’s football team and track team run in the neighborhood.

“It’s going to be a big concern. The last thing I want to see is something happen to those kids because one of those trucks are coming through,” Juarez said.

The empty lot is zoned for commercial use and does not need public input or city council action to move forward. Unless the property owner backs out, there’s not much residents can do to stop them.

In a statement to KENS 5, LNA President Cherise Rohr-Allegrini said neighbors support developmentm but not the convenience store and gas station.

“Our hope is that 7-Eleven chooses not to build there and we can work with the owners to find another business. Neighbors support a store, provided its hours are not 24/7. The neighbors would also support multi-family residential as is recommended by the SA Tomorrow Plan,” Rohr-Allegrini went on to say.

District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño, who represents the area, said he has met with LNA, community members, and the Historic and Design Review Commission to discuss the concerns.

"I am in conversation with the property owner, to ensure these community concerns are heard and considered before moving forward,” Treviño said.