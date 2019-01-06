SAN ANTONIO — Customers eating lunch on the patio at Ácenar Mexican Restaurant were only feet away from an immense tree that fell in the river downtown Friday afternoon.

The San Antonio River Walk attracts tourists from all over the country, and many of them were close by when the tree snatched from its roots and unexpectedly barreled to the ground, blocking boats and walkers from getting by.

“At this time a determination has not been made as to why the tree fell," City of San Antonio officials said. "However, we do know that it was due to natural causes. No one was injured when it fell, and no private property was damaged.”

Ácenar was closest to the impact, but left with only a few leaves and branches on the ledge of the patio.

Jade Contreras was hosting when the tree took the plunge.

“The first thing I saw coming out was the roots sticking up and you just come up and see most of the tree is in the water,” she said. “In this exact table, there was a little girl sitting right there and her mom and her grandma, and I come out and the girl says, ‘This is my first time in San Antonio, and it’s awesome,’ because she saw a tree fall.”

The city immediately contracted a crew to remove the tree from the river and clean up the debris. They confirmed that trees along the River Walk are regularly monitored by the city arborist and the Center City Development Operations (CCDO) horticulturist for decay and disease.

“The tree that fell did not show any signs that it was in danger of falling,” Saunders said.

Juan Saldaña, general manager at Ácenar, is hopeful that another tree will be planted in place of the one lost.

“It’s really sad because, during Christmas, it’s pretty much a staple for the River Walk, and it’s going to take away from the scenery for sure,” he said.

