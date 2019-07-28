NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Nearly four months after the massive dam collapse at Lake Dunlap near New Braunfels temporarily changed the face of the community, neighbors are still trying to make sense of what happened, while also forming plans to move forward.

KENS 5 was able to get a look at the damage left behind after most of the water drained from the lake – which used to be 15 feet deep in some areas – after the May incident. All that's left is river flow, not deep enough for most boats.

Meanwhile, community residents were out Saturday cleaning up some of the debris left behind and mowing the vegetation overgrowth where water once stood.

"You know, we're making the best of this. We've got summer and we've got family and we can do this," said John Moore, who owns a home on the now-empty lake. "And so that's encouraging (and) exciting for me to see that, OK, people are really jumping in. And people are excited about what we can do."

The Preserve Lake Dunlap Association has been working to create a water tax district to fund the new spillgates needed to restore the lake.