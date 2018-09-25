LACOSTE, Texas — Heavy rain over the weekend left many in LaCoste without homes, including the property owners who now fear the future of their RV park.

Residents of the Medina River RV Park spent the last few days salvaging what they could and tossing out belongings destroyed by an unexpected flood early Saturday morning in the small town southeast of Castroville.

Several community members have stopped by to help families following the flood where many lost nearly everything they owned. The RV park owner, Susan Stoutamire, who also lost her RV, said the damage is extensive.

"These are all my family and my friends and they've lost it all," Stoutamire said.

Last September, Stoutamire and her husband bought the property and named it Medina River RV Park. She said after spending six months fixing up the lot and adding roads, they finally opened to the public in March.

"Living on the river, it was so beautiful, and then just to walk through and see it all gone," Stoutamire said.

Early Saturday morning, the Medina River roared out of its banks, swallowing RVs and vehicles, leaving ten families without a home and Stoutamire out of a business.

"I don’t know, it's just hard to know your whole life savings, our whole retirement goes into a place and it's gone," Stoutamire said.

It was a painful blow that only grew when she found out she didn't have flood insurance to cover the damage to her property. "I don't know what will happen," Stoutamire said.

But one thing is certain, her heart is with her neighborhood families.

"I slept in my truck last night. I just want to sleep here so I can make sure nobody comes takes their stuff," Stoutamire said.

Locals have dropped off food, drinks and taken in families. Stoutamire says they started reaching out for help immediately, and on Tuesday their desperate pleas are being heard. The American Red Cross and Bexar County Precinct 2 arrived ready to help with food and water.

Victims of the flood say it could take weeks before they receive a check from their insurance company. Others weren't so lucky. Stoutamire said a number of residents found out they did not have flood insurance in the last few days.

Since the flooding the community has set up a fund to help raise money for residents.

