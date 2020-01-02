SAN ANTONIO — (Note: The above video is from a Jan. 31 story.)

The U.S. Department of Defense has designated a San Antonio military base as one of four potential quarantine sites for those returning from overseas amid the coronavirus outbreak, should the need arise.

The directive came down Saturday afternoon as the department specified JBSA-Lackland, two military bases in California and another in Colorado as quarantine sites for people coming back from overseas.

This directive is in response to the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 200 people in China. On Friday, the U.S. government declared the global spread of the virus a public health emergency, adding that the risk to the general public stateside remains low. At least eight cases have been confirmed in the U.S., and multiple airlines have suspended travel to China.

The Department of Defense announced on Saturday that they would be assisting Health and Human Services in providing housing for up to 1,000 people who may need to be quarantined after traveling overseas. KENS 5 has reached out to the San Antonio Fire Department as well as the Metro Health Department; officials from both entities said they were unaware of the situation.

It's still unclear exactly who or how many people will be housed at at Lackland AFB, but Department of Defense officials added that personnel "will not be directly in contact with any potential evacuees and evacuees will not have access to any base location other than their assigned housing."

Air Force Spokesperson Kim Bender said the possibility that Lackland helps to quarantine those returning from overseas "will not negatively impact readiness or critical operations." The full statement sent to KENS 5 can be viewed below:

"In support of the Department of Health and Human Service's request to the DOD to provide facilities capable of housing at least 250 people in individual rooms through February 29, 2020, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland was selected. Base officials are actively coordinating this support for lodging and associated services to accommodate HHS. JBSA leadership has assessed this support will not negatively impact readiness or critical operations.

JBSA personnel will not be directly in contact with the evacuees, as well as evacuees will not have access to any base location other than their assigned lodging.

JBSA leadership's primary responsibility is the safety of our force, our families and our base communities. This is an evolving situation, and we will provide information to our families and community as available. "

RELATED: US declares public health emergency over new China coronavirus

RELATED: WHO says prepare for local outbreaks, China slams US control

RELATED: Delta to suspend all U.S. flights to China due to coronavirus

RELATED: VERIFY: 2020 Olympics scheduled to go on as planned despite coronavirus rumors

RELATED: Dow falls 600 points amid uncertainty over China coronavirus impact