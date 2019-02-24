SAN ANTONIO — The community is rallying behind C.R.Y. America San Antonio Action Center in a run/walk event to help underprivileged children.

Child Rights & You (C.R.Y.) America is an international organization that helps children in need in the U.S. and India by ensuring they have basic rights to education, healthcare, and protection from exploitation and abuse.

"Children really are the future, so we really need to make sure they get what they deserve," said Prashant Nambisan with the San Antonio Action Center.

Prashant and his wife, Sudha Sundaram, started the local action center to help fund projects that directly benefit underprivileged children.

"Some of the stories are really painful," Nambisan said. "But hearing about the change that has been made it makes it all worthwhile. You feel like, even sitting here, whatever we are doing is making a change across the globe."

Mayor Ron Nirenberg's Fitness Council endorsed the C.R.Y. America San Antonio Action Center's first run and walk event in O.P. Shnabel Park, scheduled for Sunday.

"When we take a step forward for children it helps (in) creating a lasting change," Sundaram said. "So we all need to take that step forward so we help the children in need and the community around us."

The event starts at 8 a.m. but the public can register an hour before. More details can be found here.