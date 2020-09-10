La Villita event, by NIOSA planners, will allow 1,000 to celebrate San Antonio's culture

“This is not a NIOSA celebration, but San Antonians will notice many welcome comparisons to NIOSA in food and drink."

SAN ANTONIO — A huge event is in the works that will allow 1,000 people to gather at La Villita to celebrate San Antonio's culture and history.

The Conservation Society of San Antonio announced its plans for the Fall Heritage Festival to be held Friday, Nov 6. The organizers said it will be a "small, smart, careful event to benefit historic preservation."

According to a press release, the $125 per ticket event is being coordinated by the chairwoman of “A Night In Old San Antonio” and her team of so-called "NIOSA experts." The price covers all the food and drink people want to partake in from various booths. Two local bands will also perform.

Patti Zaiontz, president of The Conservation Society of San Antonio, said the festival will be different, yet feel familiar to NIOSA with what's offered.

“This is not a NIOSA celebration, but San Antonians will notice many welcome comparisons to NIOSA in food and drink,” Zaiontz said. “The spread out nature of this festival will hearken back to the roots of our first festivals on the grounds of Mission San Jose.”

The 3-hour event (which begins at 6 p.m.) will be held on approximately four acres at La Villita National Historic District, bordered by the San Antonio River and Alamo, Nueva and Presa streets. The organizers said the location will "allow for distancing on a huge scale" due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Guests must wear masks at the event except when seated while eating or drinking and follow social distancing rules. All volunteers and entertainers will be pre-screened with temperature checks and must wear masks and gloves.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the conservation group's many programs and services - including tours of historic sites for school children, grants for community preservation projects two historic house museums and a research library, among other projects.

“A fall festival is nothing new for the Society," Zaiontz said. "This will be the tenth fall festival hosted by the Society - with a 74-year break.”

Event organizers are asking guests bring non-perishable food to donate to the San Antonio Food Bank.