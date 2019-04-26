SAN ANTONIO — The King Anbarkio for 2019's Fiesta Pooch Parade – set for Saturday morning – will be at the event without its owner.

Norma Brooks, owner of Shanti, passed away Friday morning following a car accident earlier this week, according to officials with Therapy Animals of San Antonio, which benefits from the annual parade.

The organization's president, Gerald Dubinski Jr., said many of Norma's family members, friends and USAA coworkers will attend the parade with Shanti "to honor Norma and her strong association with Therapy Animals of San Antonio."