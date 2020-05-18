'Wow, my mom really loves me' | Parents surprise Killeen ISD couple with backyard prom

Tasha Clark-Roberts was bummed that prom was canceled for her daughter Deona. So, she put together a prom in her own home for Deona and her boyfriend, Javier.

KILLEEN, Texas — Despite not having a traditional senior dance because of COVID-19, two Killeen ISD students said this year's prom was perfect.

Javier Tomlin and Deona Roberts have been dating for two years. The two love birds are students at Ellison and Shoemaker High School in Killeen.

Deonna’s mom, Tasha Clark-Roberts was bummed that prom was canceled, so she decided to bring prom to her home on Friday.

Clark-Roberts served as the waitress for the night as the pair had a lovely dinner for two before dancing the night away.

“When we walked out and I saw all the stuff she put outside I started to cry," Deona said. “I was like wow, my mom really loves me.”

“We walked outside, and her sister was the deejay,” Javier said. “They were all dancing. Her mom started dancing too. Deonna was excited about the whole thing.”

Prior to prom Javier’s family helped him with a special "promposal" for Deona.

There can be no prom without sashes and a crown. Javier and Deona were announced as prom king and queen of the night!