KERRVILLE, Texas — The Kerrville Police Department is facing intense questions and also an outpouring of support after its first officer-involved shooting in four years.

Lieutenant Mary Krebs said community member have brought food to the department. She also knows parts of the same community have questions about their use of force in the shooting death of Tommy Hranicky.

“I think it’s important that everyone out there doesn’t jump to conclusions and judgements on police officer actions,” Krebs said.

KPD said Sgt. Hal Degenhardt was forced to shoot a teenage boy with Asperger's Syndrome.

Courtesy: City of Kerrville

Police said Sgt. Hal Degenhardt was called to the 900 block of Sidney Bake Street on Sept. 1 for reports of a man waving a knife. Krebs said the person was Hranicky. According to police, he was not specifically targeting anyone with the knife.

Degenhardt, a 15-year-veteran of the force, engaged the teen.

Krebs said Degenhardt said, “Drop the weapon. Drop the weapon.” But Hranicky advanced forward on the officer, who had his gun drawn. She said the Degenhardt retreated until he opened fire on Hranicky.

The officer called for emergency responders and even tried to administer life saving measures on the teen he had just shot. But the Tivy High School junior died.

"I can tell you that the officer followed policy and procedure,” she said.

KPD is still conducting an internal investigation on the shooting. The Texas Rangers are reviewing the shooting as well.

“Unfortunately, when a situation like this occurs, it impacts the entire community—the officer, the community at large and the deceased,” Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said. “And we take that responsibility seriously.”

Lamb and Krebs said the shooting has affected their 54-member force, especially with looming questions following the incident.

Hranicky had Asperger’s Syndrome, which means he may not have known he was crossing the line with Degenhardt.

KPD officers receive mandatory mental health training, Krebs said. The training includes dealing with people who are on the Autism spectrum.

“It was immediate,” Krebs said. “So there was no time to assess his mind or what was going on.”

KPD said the fatal shooting and incidents leading up to it were captured on Degenhardt’s body camera, as well as his patrol car camera. The video is not available because of the shooting investigation.

Krebs said everything happened in less than 58 seconds. She also said the police sergeant was the only one at the scene at the time of the shooting. According to Krebs, he could not use a non-lethal method to mitigate the situation; another officer who provides a lethal cover must be present for that to happen.

“We are taught to stop threat. And we are taught to shoot center mast,” she said. “We’re not taught to shoot the gun out of their hand. We’re not taught to shoot their leg.”

Krebs said the department continues to evaluate the possibility of getting tasers, but their research of them has proven unfavorable.

“We carry pepper spray. We have a baton,” she said.

The department also has shotguns that deploy bean bags. Krebs said the department has a use of force continuum, but it is not linear.

Degenhardtm who remains on a non-punitive leave until the shooting investigation is complete, is a father, too.

Lamb and Krebs said the department received art project badges created by local students on construction paper to encourage the officers. The paper badges hang on the locker doors of the KPD.

On paper as well is the name of Tommy Hranicky. He is listed as a suspect when many view him as a victim.