SAN ANTONIO — Even though your Thanksgiving turkey may still be frozen, it isn't too early to be thinking ahead to Christmas, and a Guadalupe County Christmas tree farm stands ready to help.

Seiler’s Christmas Tree Farm, located about 45 minutes east of San Antonio, has about 8,000 growing trees of all sizes. In addition to the wide variety of home grown evergreens, it's also home to a pecan orchard.

Opening day for the year is the day after Thanksgiving, and that is when the crowds arrive to wander the peaceful grounds in search of the perfect tree.

Saws are provided to cut the trees, and wagons are also available to haul them back to base.

At about $6 per foot, prices are comparable to other retailers, but the experience of being in nature and making memories is an early holiday gift kids of all ages enjoy.

