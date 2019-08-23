SAN ANTONIO — There are disturbing new details about a man accused of stalking and assaulting women. Kenneth Salazar, 27, sits in jail charged with attacking at least three victims.

However, police fear he may have harmed even more women.

KENS 5 spoke to a woman named Brittany, who said she went out with the suspect after they met on a dating app.

"He seemed like a genuine, nice guy," she said.

In January, the young woman went on a date with Salazar who she knew by Carl. It is the same man police say is stalking and sexually assaulting women he meets on dating apps.

"It is scary how close it came to that happening," she said.

According to police, right now Salazar is charged in three different cases. Police said he sexually assaulted two women and caused bodily injury to a third. Detectives also said he has aggressive behavior and was stalking at least one victim and her family.

"I am thanking God or whoever you believe in that it didn't happen to me," Brittany said.

She said the two got along on their dinner date. They went back to his place, when she got a weird feeling.

"He was just very persistent physically," she said. "Not like he wanted to attack me. It was just kissing and stuff."

As Brittany put it, she "ghosted him," meaning she didn't respond to any messages. However, two weeks ago they matched again on a dating app. He reached out for another date, but she responded that she wanted something more serious. He never messaged back.

"A guy might look normal on the outside, and they can fool you," she said. "Be careful."

Arrest documents reveal that after three weeks of dating, the 26-year-old woman tried breaking up with him. The victim called police on June 16th when Salazar was banging on her door. Another report for stalking was filed two days later. The victim said Salazar called her multiple times, showed up at her work and threatened to get her fired. He also threatened to use explicit photos of the victim as revenge porn.

Salazar wrote the victim an apology note and the two spent time together on July 1st. The woman reported that Salazar raped her and made death threats on July 2nd. She said he snapped when she again tried to end their relationship.

During the investigation, detectives discovered another case against Salazar for stalking a different woman. In that case, Salazar was seen lurking outside of the woman's house and hopping the fence. He also messaged her a picture of himself with a gun in his mouth. Police reports show he threatened to send explicit photos to the woman's parents.

Police say a third victim who had previously dated Salazar has accused him of beating her up.

Resources are available for survivors of sexual violence. Victims can contact SVU Detectives at: (210) 207-2313.