After three years of helping to bring San Antonio and south Texas the evening news on KENS 5, Jeff Brady is starting a new adventure.

Wednesday’s 10 p.m. newscast was the final one for Brady, but he isn’t saying goodbye to broadcast journalism entirely. He is returning to Dallas to spend more time with his family, and he also has plans to teach college in the area.

Brady has been a key cog in continuing the legacy of quality journalism and storytelling at KENS 5. We will miss him dearly, and wish him the best on what comes next!