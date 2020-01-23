SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published April 17, 2019.

Just months after celebrating being cancer-free, KENS 5's Marvin Hurst heard "a probability I didn't want to hear" - he once again had stage 4 throat cancer.

In 2018, just two days after Christmas, Hurst was diagnosed with Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the throat.

Hurst, who has been a vital member of the KENS 5 family for more than 15 years, received treatment at the START Center for Cancer Care. He and his doctors decided to treat the cancer on the right side of his tonsil through chemo and radiation therapy.

In July, Hurst took to Facebook to share "good news: My faith has cleaned my body of cancer." In the fall, however, he started experiencing an aching tooth. When his dentist couldn't find anything, Hurst went to an ENT, who gave him medication but told him that he feared cancer had returned.

A biopsy in December confirmed it - Hurst once again has stage 4 throat cancer.

Hurst said he has his "faith in effect" as he takes on the cancer "the good Lord allowed me to defeat before."

Addressing the San Antonio community, Hurst asks them not to feel sorry for him, but instead to offer words of encouragement. "IF you’re going to say something, make an impact. Speak great things into my life. Be blessed as you speak your blessing."

Here's how Marvin addressed his diagnosis on Facebook:

Ever since I was born, the devil has been trying to kill me. Those were supposed to be the opening words to a book I want to write. The sentence remains a constant real-time threat in my life. So, here we go again. Cancer is back in my life. I celebrated being cancer free in July. Unfortunately, the disease not only wants my life, it’s after my credibility.

I started having an aching tooth in the fall. Boy, oh, boy I could not wait to get to my dentist. He found nothing. A trip to the ENT---just to be safe---yielded a probability I didn’t want to hear. “I think the cancer’s back.” He gave me meds on the off chance this was a bacterial infection. We could hope, right?

In December, my medical oncologist ordered a pet scan. There was growth. A biopsy confirmed stage 4 throat cancer. It’s exactly what the good Lord allowed me to defeat before. The samples revealed dead cells which I supposed is a slight positive. This time, the doctor’s energy was more sympathetic than encouraging. He said “We’ve got a shot at this if we’re lucky. But you may have to man up Marvin. There are no guarantees.”

With faith in effect, I just wanted to be in a still quiet place. I laid down in my bed processing what I’d heard. No tears. There was a profound feeling something about this attack was different. God did not let single person call me that night as I figured out why I was going through this? HE was quick to reveal my course.

I took my time telling my family, significant other, friends, church members and bosses. Troubling. This was disturbing and troubling to all of them. But their support was immediate and reassuring.

My life isn’t over, and this cancer battle doesn’t signal the end. I am on journey to a deeper spiritual relationship with God. This ugly disease is yet another process in my pursuit. I’m waging warfare where there’s evidence and an enemy. Yet the blueprint for the war and its generals are in locations invisible to the eye.

Just as the Bible says, I’m learning suffering produces knowledge and a level of surrendering happiness could never think of. Oh, how well we misuse God-given happiness. I figure if the Lord can trust me in the wake of my pain, in my turmoil and trial---I should evolve into a better disciple when I leave this season. Some things are just necessary. I am willing to accept my portion.

No one wants to walk back to the cancer line to request seconds. I sure didn’t. But here it is.

I am amplifying my faith and increasing prayer time. It has created a wave of happiness during my precious worship time. Life is becoming even more intentional. So, I don’t have time for the small stuff that somehow always creeps up. My friendship circle was tested last time. I expect to prune my life again. Everyone is not meant for every level.

Again, I ask you not to feel sorry for me. In fact, I’d prefer words of encouragement over “I’m sorry Marvin.” IF you’re going to say something, make an impact. Speak great things into my life. Be blessed as you speak your blessing.

I started a different treatment immediately in San Antonio. While I trust my medical team, I am exploring options at MD Anderson. I owe it to myself as a patient who tries to remain on his game.

It’s personal. This time---it’s personal. My fight is personal. Not as in private---but I’m offended cancer would try this again. You see, the Lord is my shepherd I shall not want. If HE is for me than who can be against me. No weapon formed against me will prosper. By every single one of his stripes…I am healed.

I’ll keep you posted on my health. Yes, I plan to continue to work and live! Watch me win!

Marvin Hurst - KENS 5 Ever since I was born, the devil has been trying to kill me. Those were supposed to be the opening words to a book I want to write. The sentence remains a constant real-time threat in my life. So,...

RELATED: Clueless with Cancer: Marvin Hurst shares update on cancer fight

RELATED: 'No one plans this' | KENS 5's Marvin Hurst on recent cancer diagnosis