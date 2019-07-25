SAN ANTONIO — In the latest development to a saga that began with tragedy last October on San Antonio’s west side, a jury couldn’t return a verdict on the 23-year-old man who SAPD had said pulled a gun on an officer before that officer fatally shot Charles “Chop” Roundtree.

Deliberations are expected to continue Thursday.

SAPD Officer Steve Casanova was responding to an assault allegation on the 200 block of Roberts Street in the fall of 2018 when he approached the home with Davante Snowden and Roundtree inside. Police had said Snowden reached for his firearm when Casanova, fearing for his life, fired the fatal shots that killed Roundtree.

Snowden was charged with felon in possession of a weapon following the incident.

However, Snowden’s attorney, Alex Washington, previously said there was no DNA connection between a gun found in the home that night and the suspect.

Just last week, a Bexar County grand jury voted against indicting Casanova in Roundtree’s death, despite repeated demonstrations by the victim’s family over the past several months.