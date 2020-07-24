You may get a jury summons this week. Here's what that will look like during the pandemic.

Get ready to fulfill your civic duty via Zoom.

SAN ANTONIO — Jury duty is making a comeback in Bexar County, and a summons could be coming to your mailbox soon. County officials say about 200 of them will be mailed out Friday.

But the pandemic is still ongoing as the coronavirus rages across San Antonio and Texas. What does that mean for you?

For starters: No, you won't be appearing in court in person. Instead, you will be appearing via Zoom video conference. Those receiving a summons will be asked to fill out a questionnaire online, as well as Zoom meeting instructions. There will also be number to call if you need some help, whether technical or otherwise.