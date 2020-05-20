Need Saturday plans? San Antonio-born actor Jesse Borrego to share his experiences and insights over Zoom

The Masterclass is a collaboration with Woodlawn Theatre.

SAN ANTONIO — Jesse Borrego could soon be coming to a laptop screen near you.

The San Antonio native and longtime actor best known for his roles in "Con Air," "Blood In, Blood Out" and "Fame" is collaborating with Woodlawn Theatre for a (socially distanced) Masterclass that will delve into Borrego's "experiences navigating the entertainment industry as a Latino."

The online class will be held over Zoom at 1 p.m. this Saturday, and anyone older than 17 is able to participate for $10, with the money benefiting Woodlawn.