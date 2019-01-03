SAN ANTONIO — Are you a hair stylist?

Are you looking for a job?

If you answered yes to both questions, then you'll definitely want to stop by the JCPenney in North Star Mall this Monday, March 4.

Nationwide the popular department store's salons are undergoing a transformation. In an effort to recruit new, local talent to their Salon by Instyle, the North Star Mall location will be holding their National Hiring Day event from 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

The JCPenney salon is looking to add 70 San Antonio-based stylists to add volume to its salon business.

Stylists can take advantage of 70% commission, no booth rental fees, up to $1,000 bonus based on performance and flexible scheduling. Stylists can also enjoy perks such as paid professional training, health benefits, paid time off, 401K eligibility and a JCPenney associate discount up to 25%.

Additionally, the salon will also be hosting a free hands-on class, a $300 value, for potential stylists. The class will cover different techniques including foilayage, color mélange or pastellics. However, space is limited, so interested stylists are advised to RSVP in advance.

JCPenney in North Star Mall: 7400 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, TX, 78216