SAN ANTONIO — Move over, NOLA and NYC—there’s a new foodie destination in town, and its initials are SATX.

The Jerk Shack, a San Antonio eatery that opened last year, has been named one of Eater’s best new restaurants for the year, joining two others from Texas.

The restaurant, visited by KENS 5’s Marvin Hurst and Neighborhood Eats when it opened, introduced Jamaican flavor to the Alamo City with its trademark jerky chicken tacos as well as fried jerk chicken and macaroni—which is exactly what Eater spotlighted.

“A row of perfectly crispy jerk fried chicken wings and an array of equally fiery jerk sauces for dipping sit on a tray lined with fake newspaper,” the publication states in its entry for The Jerk Shack. “On another tray are the sturdy Jamaican patties, which can be sandwiched between torn pieces of buttery coco bread. But this is Texas, so there are tacos too, a worthy vehicle for piquant jerk-season jackfruit.”

Houston’s Indigo and Dallas’s Khao Noodle Shop also made it on the list, as well as food spots from traditionally mainstream culinary cities from across the country.

“I am overjoyed and honored to be among the Top 16 Restaurants in America list,” Nicola Blaque, Jerk Shack owner and chef, is quoted as saying in a press release. “As a Jamaican immigrant and veteran, I am delighted to do what I love in a country I have given my blood, sweat and tears for.”