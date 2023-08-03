'It's pretty darn cool' | Nelson and Tracy Wolff statue unveiled

The statue that's been four years in the making was unveiled Wednesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — City and county leaders gathered Wednesday morning for the Nelson and Tracy Wolff commemorative statue unveiling on San Pedro Creek.

The life-size bronze statue is in recognition of all the work done by the former Bexar county judge and his wife, the San Pedro Creek Restoration Project and other community accomplishments.

In fact, of his several decades in office, Wolff said that specific project was one of the projects that stuck with him. He said it's the largest ecological restoration of an urban river in the country.

When asked about his thoughts of the statue, he said it's hard work with the constant perfecting and refining the artwork especially in hot temperatures. All in all, he's pretty happy with it.

"Yeah I think it's pretty darn good," Wolff said of the sculptor Armando Hinojosa.

Fundraising for the statue was started in 2019 by Dr. Alfonso Chiscano whose a cardiac surgeon, along with his son Steve Chiscano who helped complete fundraising efforts with former mayor Henry Cisneros.

