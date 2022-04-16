'It's just horrible' | Little free pantry stolen from southside neighborhood

Lidia Olveda's neighbor caught the thieves stealing the pantry on their home video camera.

SAN ANTONIO — Money is being raised to replace a free little pantry on the city's south side after it was stolen by thieves on Saturday morning.

Lidia Olveda noticed the pantry was missing as she was leaving for work.

Olveda and her children began hosting the pantry almost two years ago to help out their neighbors or the homeless in the area. They run it through The Jovita Pantry & Fridge, a city-wide network of little free pantries.

"I looked outside the window and it wasn't here. I just felt heartbroken because I know on a daily basis people come from all over this neighborhood and come to look for food here at this pantry," said Olveda.

Olveda said her pantry, better known as the Villa Coronado Pantry, is the only one of her side of town.

"It's just a great feeling when you see someone come to the pantry and take what they need. I've been thanked so many times and it just makes me feel good. That's the reason why we have this pantry here," said Olveda.

Before it was stolen on Saturday, Olveda said she caught a unknown man taking the pantry apart the day before, and even, loading it into his car piece by piece.

"I came out here and I stopped him, and I said this is not an item that's for sale. I said this is a pantry and it's for my neighborhood, for my community, for someone who might need food that's in there. He threw the food [on the ground] and then he told me he would put [the pantry] back. As I went inside to get my son so he could be out here with me, he left and left the pantry all destroyed," she said.

Then it vanished the next day.

"[There] was three people on her video and they picked [up the pantry] with the food inside and put it in their SUV," Olveda said.

Her neighbor's security camera caught the entire thing. Still, it's unclear if the same person from the day before was part of the trio.

After work on Saturday, she filed a police report.

"They didn't just take from me and my children, they took from this neighborhood," she said.

While Olveda hopes the thieves will return the pantry, she is also determined to replace the pantry as quickly as possible. She expects it to cost about $500 to buy a new pantry and stock it.

"It's gonna keep on. Villa Coronado Pantry is gonna be here."