'It's a great manifestation of His love' | Boerne residents gather for ICU nurse in critical condition

Elizabeth Copeland has been a nurse for several years. Her family said she was diagnosed with a brain bleed.

BOERNE, Texas — On Sunday evening, as the sun goes down over the Main Plaza, there remains a light of hope.

"It's a great manifestation of His love," Leroy Ferry, Elizabeth Copeland's father said.

As folks gathered during a cool autumn evening to pray for one of their own.

"How do you know He's here? Look around," Leroy said, gesturing toward a crowd behind him.

Elizabeth Copeland is an ICU nurse at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan. Prior to that, she was a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician.

Her mother, Diana Ferry, describes her as an energetic person who loves exploring with her family.

"Is just a happy person all around," Diana said.

On October 2, she was diagnosed with a brain bleed. Her family said doctors found a mass in her brain.

"They sent her home and slowly we saw a little bit of improvement. But then after that, last Wednesday or Thursday, we saw some decline," Diana said.

The mass had grown, and Elizabeth had to undergo an emergency surgery, but her family says they still don’t know what caused it.

"I was scared. My little girl was sick, and it wasn't just a little ouchie," Leroy said.

Elizabeth is a mother of two boys who are three and five, and married to Boerne fire captain, Chris Copeland.

Chris tells KENS 5 his boys need their mom and he needs his bride.

"It's been very difficult, especially when her kids are asking for their mom," Diana said.

So in a last minute decision, her family decided to put on a prayer vigil for Elizabeth, drawing a large crowd within hours.

"God is wonderful. And He comes through, whether you realize it or not He does miracles every day and you just have to look for them," Diana said.

Both parents said they're thankful for the community of Boerne for coming together during their time of need, no surprise to either one of them.