San Antonians with Middle Eastern ties react to escalating Israel-Palestine conflict

The violence has led to at least seven people killed in Israel and more than 120 deaths in Palestine, including dozens of civilians.

SAN ANTONIO — Swelling tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine show no signs of calming as violence rages on and more lives are lost.

San Antonio’s Winslow Swart serves as chair of the local Jewish Community Relations Council. He keeps in regular contact with his children and grandchildren, who reside in Jerusalem.

“Yes, it’s been stressful, and obviously they’re under duress,” Swart said.

Video captured by Swart’s family shows the nightly reality of what Israelis endure. Sirens blare as Israel’s Iron Dome systems lights up the sky, repelling Hamas-launched rockets.

The U.S., U.K., Israel and other nations classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Despite the threat of violence, Swart stressed his family is keeping positive and carrying on with life.

“My daughters were on Jerusalem Day, they were dancing in the streets in the Old City, and then the sirens went off because the missiles were coming in and they had to go into shelters,” Swart said.

The threat of eviction for Palestinian families in East Jerusalem is just one of several driving forces for the latest escalation in conflict.

“Everyday life for a Palestinian is a tragedy because they live under occupation and they have for decades. They fear settler violence from the nearby Israeli settlements,” said Ahmad Kaki, who is originally from Palestine but now lives in San Antonio.

Kaki is among the thousands of Palestinian-Americans who’ve expressed disappointment with the current situation in Gaza. Israel’s air attacks on Hamas targets have resulted in the deaths of more than 120 people, including women and children.

Israel’s seen at least seven casualties incurred by Palestinian militants, includes a 7-year-old boy and soldier.

Kaki believes the U.S. government’s response to Israel’s bombardment of Palestine is counterproductive.

“Joe Biden, who promised an administration that focused on human rights, focuses on Israel’s right to defend itself. From my perspective, there’s no method of defending yourself that involves the killings of innocent civilians,” Kaki said.

As protests persist in the region and air raids between Israel and Palestine see no end, the mission for peace remains uncertain.

“The solution is that Israel as the ultimate power here, as the oppressor needs to lay down their arms,” Kaki said

“I truly wish that the leadership in Gaza, if you can call it that, would stop inciting hate and violence and find a way to peacefully govern,” Swart said.