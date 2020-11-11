Inner City Development volunteers fasting for hunger relief

"We call it Thanksgiving 365 because people usually feel generous during the holidays but... hunger is an issue 365 days a year," volunteer Richard Montez says.

SAN ANTONIO — Thanksgiving 365 is a campaign with an important message behind it.

“Today we’re kicking off Thanksgiving 365. We call it Thanksgiving 365 really because people usually feel generous during the holidays but we’re trying to put out the message that hunger is an issue 365 days a year,” Inner City Development volunteer Richard Montez says.

Montez says their goal is to raise $30,000 this year, and they try to do it in a 9-day time span but here’s the things majority of their volunteers fast while they do it.

“In neighborhoods like ours that have traditionally underserved communities things have always been difficult. So all this pandemic is helping to do is highlight some of the things we’ve already been experiencing,” Montez said.

So the only thing they’ll be snacking on until they hit their goal is bread and water.

“Man this is critical for the survival of neighborhoods like this to have people like us to come in and care about the people and really serve their needs,” Inner City Development volunteer Gregory Torres said.

Montez says every dollar donated will be put to good use. He says the $30,000 is about how much it takes to keep their pantries stocked year round.

“We feel really confident that the services we provide at Inner City continue to be a lifeline to a lot of people here in this neighborhood,” Montez said.