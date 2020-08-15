Ingleside ISD: Two varsity football players test positive for COVID-19

School officials say staff will be conducting a thorough deep clean of their facilities.

INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside Independent School District announced that two of their student-athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus.

School officials from Ingleside ISD made the announcement on their social media page Saturday morning.

"As of this morning, August 15 — We have 2 positive COVID-19 cases among our Varsity Football Players. The staff is on-site doing a thorough deep clean and walkthrough. Admin and Coaching Staff are investigating the situation further to determine the best course of action," stated the Facebook from Ingleside ISD.

Ingleside ISD officials say they are working to ensure the safety of all students and staff and to determine the confirmed outcome of these possible cases.

"Out of an abundance of caution for all student-athletes and coaches involved, the two students will remain in self-quarantine until they meet TEA/UIL/CDC guidelines," added school officials.