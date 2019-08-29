SAN ANTONIO — Not long into the start of the school year, officials with San Antonio ISD officials say a high school student at the Fox Tech campus may have nearly been abducted while assisting an ostensibly wheelchair-bound woman on Wednesday afternoon.

In a letter to parents whose students attend Fox Tech, SAISD said that a student was walking between a nearby baseball field and the campus when a "woman in a wheelchair who said was blind" asked for help getting to a bus stop across the street. While the unidentified student helped out, she then tries "to get the student to go over to a black truck with males inside," at which point the student became uncomfortable and left.

At that point, the student also saw the woman leave her wheelchair and go to the truck.

The student reported the incident to school administrators, who then contacted San Antonio Police.

"Student safety is a top priority at SAISD schools, and we want to keep families informed of situations as soon as we are able," the letter reads. "We will be reviewing this situation and safety procedures with campus faculty, staff and students. We ask that you remind your student of the importance of reporting any suspicious behavior to an adult immediately."