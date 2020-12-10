'I think about him every day': San Antonio mother continues to fight for justice in unsolved murder of her son

Isaac Jesus Orosco's mother believes it's possible her son knew the suspect. But the killer has yet to be caught.

SAN ANTONIO — Janie Esparza looks upon the grave of her son Isaac Jesus Orosco, who would’ve turned 25 years old last week.

“I think about him every day,” Esparza said. “He was my only child, so I think about being a grandma, but that’s not going to come to me.”

For the past four years, Esparza has been working with San Antonio Police and the community to find her son’s killer.

Authorities say Orosco was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Verdant Westover Hills apartment complex on San Antonio’s northwest side in July of 2016. Surveillance video shows a black SUV with the possible shooter inside.

“It’s very frustrating and I’m very angry because it’s been four years and we haven’t had an arrest in this case,” Esparza said.

Details are limited on suspect information, but Esparza has an idea of who it may be.

“I think it’s somebody that he knew and, unfortunately, I have a feeling it’s somebody that I knew,” she said.

Esparza leans onto her faith to keep her going every day. She prays for justice and knows her son’s killer will eventually be held accountable.

“There’s going to be justice up in heaven when he dies. That justice he’s not going to be able to escape,” Esparza said.