SAN ANTONIO — Mijoy Harris is a Chief Petty Officer for the U.S. Navy. She was deployed for 10 months and returned home this Friday.

Harris' two sons go to IDEA Walzem in San Antonio. Romelle Harris, third grade, and Xavier Stoops, sixth grade were not expecting to see their mother walking into their school, Friday afternoon.

"I've never been away from my mother for so long and I just don't know how to say it, I missed her so much," Romelle Harris said.

The two boys were in tears seeing their mother return home.