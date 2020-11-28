'I can't live my life': SA mother still seeks answers, justice in son's murder

In 2016, just days after celebrating Thanksgiving with his family, James Hernandez was gunned down in his home.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother continues to search for answers in her son's murder, nearly four years after he was gunned down inside his home.

Patricia Soto has cried every single day she's been without James Hernandez.

"I can't live my life if he is not living," she said.

She visits her son's grave at least once a week.

"This is the place I come to and nowhere else," the mother said.

Soto holds onto a photo, taken on Thanksgiving Day in 2016—the last time she was able to see and touch her son. Six days later, on Nov. 30, the 24-year-old was killed.

"He is the biggest part of my life missing," she said. "He did love me though."

Hernandez was her only child. Police say he was murdered during a home invasion robbery. Investigators say a group of masked men stormed into his home, and shot and killed him.

"I just don't understand who would hurt my son when he was such a good person," she said.

To this day, Soto said she has no answers in his murder and wants her son's killer found.

"I have given my son's justice to God in his hands a long time ago," she said. "I know in my heart that God will see to it, that justice will be served."

According to Soto, there have been no new leads in this case. She said she is holding on the day she gets a call from investigators saying they have made an arrest.