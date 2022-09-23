How to avoid hurricane relief charity schemes

Many need help after Hurricane Ian. How to do the most good with donations.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texans are extremely generous, but schemers lurk out there to take advantage of tragedy knowing people will donate. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) shares tips on making sure whatever you give really assists those truly in need.

The impulse is to give what you can immediately, but the BBB said do not necessarily give to the first organization that asks.

“We want our money to go the furthest so we really want to maximize every dollar,” said Jason Meza, senior regional director of the San Antonio area BBB. “So really, if you want that to happen, investigate the charity as much as you can.”

Check to see that the organization is already established. Experienced charities are able to provide help more quickly and efficiently. Newer charities might have good intentions but cannot always help immediately.

“Are they prepared to move products and services now as opposed to later?” Meza said.

Look for a charity that is already in the impacted area. Organizations already working there can deliver help more quickly.

“Who has a local presence or even a local office established?" Meza said.

Money is often more helpful than items.

“There are deals that charities have worked out where they can buy more or maximize every dollar that comes in,” Meza said. “Money is probably a better option to a charity that knows what they can buy and how they can maximize and stretch that dollar.”

Be careful if you donate to crowdfunding. It is easy for schemers to pose as survivors. Individuals are not required to do the filings and reporting registered charities are. Some crowdfunding sites take measures to vet postings while others do not. Review the website’s policy and procedures before you decide to donate. It is always safest to donate to people who you personally know and trust.

Also, be sure the charity identifies what its disaster relief efforts are such as temporary shelter, food, medical care, or emergency needs.

“Many times it could be just a general appeal saying we need help, give here,” Meza said. “You don’t really know where the money is going to or what the overhead looks like.”

Look at the BBB’s accredited charities at Give.org before you donate. Approved charities must meet 20 standards.

Here is a list of BBB-approved charities to give to that are assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery: