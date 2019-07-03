SAN ANTONIO — The search continued Thursday morning to find missing San Antonio mother Andreen McDonald who is feared dead.

Around 200 volunteers accompanied 100 search and rescue personnel at Camp Bullis Thursday morning.

Crews were ordered to search roughly 100 yards to the left and right of Camp Bullis training grounds.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar addressed the press ahead of the search, reiterating that the missing woman's husband, Andre McDonald, still hasn't cooperated in speaking with investigators.

Her husband Air Force Major Andre McDonald is currently behind bars on a $2 million bond. He is believed to be connected to her disappearance.

Search Advocate Frank Trevino is ready. His van is packed with supplies for Thursday's search.

"It will be dangerous," he said. "It will be dangerous. People need to be prepared. I think there is so much that is unknown. I think it makes it a disturbing case, very disturbing case."

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Andre has refused to help find his wife and believes this is a game.

Andre McDonald is a part of the Cyberspace wing and is a reservist on active duty orders. We are told Andre has no history of disciplinary action.

As for his wife, Andreen, she owns Starlight Homes Assisted Living. She is from Jamaica and is also a graduate of UTSA.

The couple has a 6-year-old daughter, who the sheriff says is autistic and non-verbal. Deputies said she could have witnessed what happened to her mother.

Since Sunday, deputies and volunteers have searched for Andreen in a vast area in far north Bexar County near their home. The new search Thursday expands to Camp Bullis.

"If we can find that one little clue," Trevino said.

Trevino said it will be tough.

The areas to search are unknown," he said. "And these areas to search are vast. there is a lot of nothingness but trees, creeks, and woods, valleys - dangerous areas."

Information:

We are asking the community for volunteer assistance. A check-in will be established at Eisenhower Park at 8 a.m.

A second search is tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m.

Volunteers will then be shuttled from the park into Camp Bullis.

Guidelines for volunteers: