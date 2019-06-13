SAN ANTONIO — More than 500 people took the step Thursday of becoming naturalized as U.S. citizens in a ceremony co-hosted by Catholic Charities. More than 79 countries were represented, and 110 of the people present were refugees.

The ceremony was dedicated to the upcoming World Refugee Day on June 20.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg attended and gave remarks, welcoming the new U.S. citizens to life in San Antonio, and inviting them to get involved in all that citizenship offers—including voting.

Cam Pham, who came to the United States from Vietnam and spent more than five years here while working toward citizenship, says she can't wait to vote, and is grateful for the chance to be here.

"There’s one thing I want to say: Thank you, America. Thank you for everything," Pham said.

Pham says the day was meaningful for her and her children, a sentiment echoed by many families.

