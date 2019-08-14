SAN ANTONIO — A back to school clothing giveaway is taking place to help those in need.

Two years ago, this event served nearly 600 people, 90 percent of those from the refugee community, the release says.

Sponsored by the North Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Catholic Charities and the Colonies North Community, you can get involved by:

Identify clothing and shoes that you can part with and donate to the drive

Clean and sort the clothes. Sort into sizes, S, M, L and Mens, Womens, Boys, Girls and label the bags/containers

Put shoes together with rubber bands or tie laces

The clothing drive will begin on Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Colonies House on 3511 Colony Drive. You can bring your donations, and help set up, by putting clothes into categories.

You can shop at the clothing exchange or assist on-site on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In addition to clothing, donations and hangers, grocery store bags would be appreciated, the release says.

