CANYON LAKE, Texas — It’s summertime in Texas, and people are beating the heat by hitting the water. But in the waters of Canyon Lake, a pesky critter has been hiding for the last two years.

Zebra mussels are little creatures with a big attitude. Larry Jackson with the Canyon Lake Water Service Company said they began noticing them in 2017.

“They impact the environment,” Jackson said. “They get onto the rocks. They’ll get everywhere.”

The mussels are always looking for a free ride. Jackson said they can survive for five days out of water.

“So that's how they move from one body water to another body of water,” Jackson said.

He added that boats and other watercrafts are the main culprit of transferring the zebra mussels from one body of water to the next.

“It just takes one person, one boat," he said. "A couple of zebra mussels attach to the boat and then all of a sudden your lake is infected and infested and now you have to live with it."

This week, zebra mussels have made their way into the water pumps at the Canyon Lake Water Service Company, impacting the equipment there.

“They will lodge themselves in a place where there's obviously lots of water flow and lots of nutrition,” Jackson said.

He added the little creatures, about the size of a pea clogged the water pump, restricting water flow.

“It's kind of like a plaque in an artery, so it just keeps on growing up to where there's less and less water flowing through it,” he said.

Courtesy / CLWSC

Crews have been working to clean the pumps and restore the flow of water. On Friday, trained divers and other specialists were tasked with cleaning the intake pipes.

“It's a great place for them to hang out and they grow exponentially. I mean, literally overnight,” said Jackson.

And while the tiny terrors may be a pain in the pump, they’re not a danger to humans.

“They’re not poisonous. They’re just more of a nuisance,” said Jackson. “The water quality is not impacted because of the treatment plant actually removes organized organisms just like the zebra mussel anyway, so that's not impacted."

Crews have cleaned the infected pump and eradicated the creatures, and now work will begin to inspect the other pumps to ensure they are not infested by the zebra mussels.

Until then, the CLWSC says the water is safe for drinking, and officials are asking customers to restrict their water usage.

“The function of our water treatment plants are to disinfect and filter the water to prevent any organisms, like the zebra mussel, from entering the public drinking water supply,” Jackson said.

“We're just asking customers at this time while we work through this issue to at least restrict their usage to indoor use only,” he added.

Jackson said they will start inspecting the other two pumps this weekend, and the treatment plant will be back at full production by early next week.

Zebra mussels are an invasive species, and Jackson said the CLWSC will be monitoring the pumps in the future to ensure they don’t have the same problem again.