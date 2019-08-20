SAN ANTONIO — In the weeks following the El Paso massacre, families in the West Texas community are still trying to piece together their lives while bidding their final goodbyes to loved ones. On Tuesday, some of that burden was lifted off the victims' families as the Rapier Family Foundation contributed $500,000 to the El Paso Strong Fund.

"El Paso Strong"—the words have been the heartbeat of a united community spanning from El Paso to San Antonio.The community support filled a room following the painful loss of 22 lives.

Cris Robles was in the crowd at the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Activity Center, where organizers unveiled the generous donation. He says his nephew, 24-year-old Andre Anchondo, and his wife, 23-year-old Jordan, were shopping for school supplies at their hometown Walmart when they were killed by the shooter.

“What we understand, when everything started, he (Andre Anchondo) stepped in to shield his family. He got stuck, she got struck," Robles said.

The couple’s 2-month-old baby survived the mass shooting at the El Paso Walmart. Robles says his cousin, Andre’s mom, and his wife’s mother are working together to care for the three orphaned children their loved ones left behind.

"They are making do, doing what they have to do to make it as normal as possible," Robles said.

He was surrounded by community members displaying their support in purple and wearing matching ribbons, as the WellMed Charitable Foundation presented the $500,000 check.

"Not only is (it) helping now, but it tells the community, 'We are with you,'" said Cindy Johnson, chief of medical affairs for WellMed. "We are vested with you, we are not going to walk away in 60 days. We are in there for the long term."

"It's great what the foundation is doing," Robles said. "The community is hurting."

While his family grieves, Robles says his family has found a sliver of peace.

“They finally came to terms and they forgave him,” he said.

He just hopes the shooter will take responsibility and ask God for forgiveness.