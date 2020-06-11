Operators defend horse-drawn carriages after some say they are outdated

The decorated carriages take you on a unique tour of downtown, attracting locals and visitors alike.

SAN ANTONIO — For decades, carriage horses have clomped through San Antonio. The decorated carriages take you on a unique tour of downtown, attracting locals and visitors alike.

Downtown bar owner Benjamin Krick understands why they're popular, but he thinks it's more fun for families than the horses.

"You have children that watch Cinderella and they see a magical lit up carriage and of course they're drawn to it. It's an experience," Krick said. "But anyone I speak to about the horses, friends or family, their immediate reaction is, 'they shouldn't be doing that.'"

Krick feels sorry for the horses. While he's hard at work, so are they.

"There is a sense of cruelty," Krick said. "If you're going to compare a horse being forced to walk around a block for eight hours or longer on end versus a horse that's on a farm, yea I'm sure they're not happy."

Kathy Stephens has heard these types of complaints for the last 10 years. She's the manager for Bluebonnet and Lollypop carriages, two of the carriage companies with permits in San Antonio.

"A lot of people think that it's hurtful or harmful to the horses," Stephens said. "We use draft horses, they're really big and they're bred for this. They were the farming horses that plowed farms and stuff like that."

Stephens said people with negative opinions about what they do often don't see what goes on behind the scenes.

"People will stay stuff while we're on the stands," Stephens said. "I love talking to people. I'll say, 'hey, tell me your concerns' and we'll talk it out. Some people are receptive and learn. Some people aren't just like with anything."

Stephens can pull one of their larger carriages with ease. She said it's no problem for their horses that weigh about 2,000 pounds.

When the horses aren't working, they're kept in a barn downtown. Stephens said they're fed, bathed, and massaged daily. They also get plenty of treats and time to bond with their drivers between shifts.

Stephens said their horses work for two weeks at a time, then they're taken to a nearby ranch for two weeks off. Ten horses are cycled out at once.

"I spend more time at the barn or at the ranch than I do at home," Stephens said. "I feel like they're my best friends."

The City of San Antonio also has several rules in place to protect the carriage horses. If Stephens wants to keep her permit, she must abide by them.

"They get vet checked twice a year. They're regulated by how long they can work, how often they can work, how many breaks they need to have while they're working," Stephens said. "All the drivers have to be certified by the company and then licensed by the city so that they can do this."

If the temperature is 95 degrees or higher, the City of San Antonio will not allow the carriages to operate.

"So we don't come out until it drops to 94.9 degrees," Stephens said. "And to be honest, I don't want to be in a carriage either if it's hotter than that! We also have water for the horses when they're out."

Stephens said they play it safe to preserve a part of history.

"This is how we lived. When you think about it, how did you get to the grocery store? You took a horse and carriage," Stephens said. "This is teaching our kids our history of San Antonio and that's what San Antonio is all about is our history."

Krick believes the carriage horse industry is outdated. He would like to see it phased out in San Antonio. According to the Coalition to Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages, cities in Florida, Nevada, Mississippi, New Mexico, New Jersey and South Carolina have done away with the carriages.

"These things have come and gone," Krick said. "And new ideas emerge."

As the owner of Pastiche and Jet-Setter, Krick has faced his share of challenges in 2020 due to the pandemic. Krick said changing how you do things can often lead to greater success.