SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Officer Edwyn "Eddie" Gorrell had served less than two years on the department when he was killed.

On Feb. 22, 1988, Gorrell and his partner were attempting to make an arrest when police said there was a struggle wherein the suspect grabbed Gorrell’s gun and shot him.

Gorrell spent months in a coma before succumbing to his injuries.

“He died doing what he loved.” said Shavawn Brozovic, Gorrell’s daughter. “He just had a passion for helping people.”

On Wednesday afternoon, at a bike patrol substation downtown, an organization called Saving a Heroes Place revealed an honor chair in memory of Gorrell.

“It’s amazing, it’s beautiful,” Brozovic said. “It’s his place”

The chair will remain as a fixture at the substation; a lasting tribute to the husband, father and fallen brother in blue.

“It’s been 32 years and he’s still being remembered. His sacrifice isn’t forgotten. None of these officers ever get forgotten,” Brozovic said. “We’re part of a family. Like they say in Hawaii, Ohana means family and family means everybody sticks together.”

