Home being remodeled is destroyed by early morning fire, officials say

An investigation on the cause of the fire is ongoing.

SAN ANTONIO — According to the San Antonio Fire Department, a home on the west side was destroyed by an early morning fire.

The incident occurred on W. Broadview near Continental Ave. around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say before arriving to the burning home firefighters accidentally went to the wrong address. When fire crews arrived on the scene found the home fully engulfed in flames on the backside of the house, SAFD says.

Officials say the house was being remodeling.