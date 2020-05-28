Historic bench at San Antonio Zoo damaged by falling tree in Wednesday night storms

It's unclear as of now if the bench is able to be repaired.

SAN ANTONIO — A historic bench at the San Antonio Zoo couldn't avoid damage from Wednesday night storms as the weather brought a nearby pecan tree right down onto it.

Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow tweeted photos of the aftermath, showing visible damage to the bench that was designed by Mexican-born artist Dionicio Rodriguez, whose work can also be spotted at San Antonio's Japanese Tea Gardens.

According to Morrow, if the city determines that the bench is able to be repaired, an artisan will be hired to do so.