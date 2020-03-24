COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Two people who previously tested positive for the coronavirus in Comal County have been cleared from isolation.

Officials say the patients have shown no symptoms for at least seven days and are listed as recovered.

On Tuesday, a new case of the novel coronavirus was announced—the fifth overall positive test in the county.

While New Braunfels is set to implement its own stay-home order Wednesday night, Comal County as a whole isn't going that far for its other communities.

“We are certainly talking about it, but we're monitoring our conditions and monitoring the situation,” said Comal County Judge Sherman Krause. “I don't know that we have a certain threshold that we're using before we go to something like that. But we do want to make sure that our actions are consistent with the situation here in our community.”

Krause said he’s grateful to those who have followed the governor’s orders on social distancing, which align with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control. Businesses in New Braunfels have been adhering to the city’s closure orders.

On Tuesday morning, Comal County commissioners voted unanimously to extend a disaster declaration. Krause says the order will be in place indefinitely.

With it, the county has access to more resources and it creates public awareness of what families can do to protect themselves.

“Our community understands the seriousness of this virus and are taking steps to … stop the spread, (or) at least slow the spread,” Krause said. “I think there is a lot of creative thinking going on in our community to try to help stop this virus.”

According to local health officials, of the three remaining confirmed COVID-19 patients, two are self-isolating at home and one is hospitalized.

78 tests have been conducted throughout Comal County. Forty-eight have been negative and 25 have pending results.

“We're continuing to monitor those and see what kind of impact they have on those persons that tested positive, but also their families,” Krause said. “We're also trying to monitor anyone that may have come into contact and see if there are any additional cases that were transmitted here in the community rather than traveling related. So it does still require some action on our part to follow through with those cases.”

The Public Health Hotline is available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., from Monday through Friday. Callers can dial (830) 221-1120 with coronavirus-related questions. Information is also available on the county’s Emergency Preparedness (COVID-19) web page.

